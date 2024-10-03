Family of 4 Shot Dead in Amethi; CM Yogi Calls for Swift Justice

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, a family of four, including a primary school teacher, his wife, and their two young daughters, were shot dead by unidentified assailants late Thursday evening.
The attack occurred in a crowded residential area, prompting panic among local residents.
Senior police officials, including Lucknow zone ADG SB Shiradkar and Ayodhya range IG Praveen Kumar, rushed to the scene to assess the situation, reflecting the gravity of the crime. Initial investigations suggest that personal enmity may be the motive behind this heinous act.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deep condolences for the tragic loss and directed law enforcement to take stringent action against those responsible for the killings.
The incident unfolded at the Bhawani Nagar intersection when a group of assailants forcibly entered the home of Sunil Kumar (35), who was recently transferred from Uchhahar, Rae Bareli, to Panhona Primary School in Singhpur block. Witnesses reported that the assailants opened fire indiscriminately.
Sunil Kumar, his 33-year-old wife, and their two daughters, aged six and one, fell victim to the gunfire.
According to police, the bodies of the couple were found near a water tap, indicating they attempted to flee upon realizing the danger. Tragically, the bullet-riddled bodies of the two young children were discovered inside a room.
Authorities have established multiple investigation teams to track down the assailants and uncover the motive behind this brutal crime.