Family Performs Rosmita Hojai’s Last Rites in Rishikesh

Following the recovery of her body, Rosmita Hojai’s family members rushed to Uttarakhand. Her post-mortem was conducted, and the last rites were performed in Rishikesh soon after.

Rosmita, a student from Haflong in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, had travelled to New Delhi on June 4 to appear for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination. She was reported missing the next day, June 5, after the exam.

According to preliminary information, Rosmita had travelled to a camp in Shivpuri near Rishikesh on June 6, accompanied by her friend Hemant and another friend. Both Hemanta and his friend are residents of Haryana, where Rosmita and Hemant had earlier completed their engineering degrees.

Her body was recovered early Tuesday from the banks of the Ganga in Garhwal. The Uttarakhand Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and circumstances of her death.