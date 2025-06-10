Dimasa Organisations Seek Probe Into Rosmita Hojai’s Death, Write to Amit Shah

In a strong and emotional appeal, Dimasa civil society organisations including the Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (JNH), Dimasa Students' Union (DSU), and Dimasa Mothers' Association (DMA), have jointly submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a high-level probe into the mysterious death of Rosmita Hojai, a young woman from Assam’s Dima Hasao.

Hojai, a young and ambitious woman, had reportedly gone missing from Delhi on June 5 after appearing for the RRB examination. Shockingly, within a few days, she was reported missing from a campsite in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, where two youths named Hemant Sharma of Mohindergarh, Delhi, and Pankaj Kokar of Rohtak, Haryana claimed she had accompanied them.

The circumstances surrounding Rosmita’s disappearance have deeply troubled probethe people of Dima Hasao. The memorandum states that Rosmita had expressed concern to her parents about travelling to Delhi for the RRB exam, fearing it could conflict with her upcoming APSC preliminary examination, for which she had been preparing for years. This, according to the signatories, casts serious doubt on whether her visit to Rishikesh was voluntary.

In the joint memorandum, the organisations extended heartfelt greetings to the Union Home Minister and expressed their hope that his leadership would ensure justice. They underscored the emotional and societal impact of the tragedy, calling it a loss not only to Dima Hasao but to the entire nation.

"Therefore, we The Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (Dimasa Apex Body), Dimasa Students' Union and The Dimasa Mothers' Association on behalf of the bereaved family members and relatives of Rosmita Hojai and the general public vehemently demand that a transparent and thorough investigation should be carried out on this unfortunate incident where a Promising youth of our Emerging Nation Bharat has miraculously disappeared and was later found dead and held the culprits accountable for the heinous crime," the memorandum read.

The civil society organisations further demanded a CBI or SIT probe into the incident, stating, "We demand a CBI or SIT probe into the incident. We hope for your kind attention and consideration of the urgent case discussed above in favour of the bereaved family and relatives of Rosmita and the general public of Bharat so that such incidents shall not repeat and claim the lives of the future of our emerging nation."

