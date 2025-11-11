Faridabad Terror Plot: Dr Shaheen Shahid From Lucknow Arrested

A woman doctor from Lucknow, arrested in connection with the massive explosives seizure in Faridabad near Delhi, was reportedly assigned to set up the women’s wing of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in India, Delhi Police sources revealed.

The accused, Dr. Shaheen Shahid, had allegedly been appointed as the head of the Indian branch of Jamaat ul-Mominaat, JeM’s women’s wing led by Sadia Azhar, the sister of JeM founder Masood Azhar, in Pakistan.

Sadia’s husband, Yusuf Azhar, one of the key conspirators of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, was killed in Operation Sindoor on May 7.

According to officials, Shaheen Shahid, a resident of Lal Bagh in Lucknow, was arrested following the bust of a JeM module in Faridabad, where an assault rifle was recovered from her car.

She is linked to Al-Falah University and was reportedly in close contact with Dr. Muzammil Ganaie—also known as Musaib—a Kashmiri doctor from Pulwama who was earlier arrested after authorities recovered 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material from two rented rooms in Faridabad.

Muzammil, who worked at Al-Falah University in Dhauj near Delhi, was already wanted by Jammu and Kashmir Police for his alleged role in distributing pro-JeM posters in Srinagar.

Investigations revealed that the Maruti Suzuki Swift car, carrying the assault rifle, pistol, and ammunition, was registered under Shaheen Shahid’s name.

Based on Muzammil’s interrogation, police discovered a large cache of ammonium nitrate, 20 detonators, timers, and other explosive materials, indicating a major terror conspiracy.

Also Read: Delhi Blast: Multiple Dead, Several Injured in Evening Explosion