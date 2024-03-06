Farmers To Resume Peaceful March Towards Delhi Today

Resuming their protests, farmers' organizations will begin their peaceful march towards Delhi on Wednesday, reports said.
The protest march comes amid by various demands that the farmers have raised before the central government. Their various demands to the central government include a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and no hike in electricity tariffs.
Farmer leader Tejveer Singh on Tuesday said, "Tomorrow, on March 6, farmers from all over India will march peacefully towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi."
He added that farmers from various states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have made their arrangements for marching to the national capital.
Further, on March 10, the farmers will also be blocking the rail tracks across the country, sources said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has beefed up the security at the Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders, and railway and metro stations and bus stands in view of the farmers' protest march.
The national body of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14 to bring attention to various concerns such as ensuring a legal assurance of MSP, opposing the electricity amendment bill, advocating for freedom from debt, demanding old age pension, reversing the labor codes, and addressing other unresolved matters, sources added.