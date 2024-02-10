Fatal Shooting at Salon in Southwest Delhi Leaves Two Dead

According to police, in an unrelated incident on Thursday, a 22-year-old scrap trader was shot in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park neighborhood. The victim, Shahrukh, has been involved in more than 13 criminal offenses, including robbery, snatching, and violations of the Arms Act. Authorities have filed a FIR under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act, and they are actively pursuing the perpetrators.