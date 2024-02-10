Fatal Shooting at Salon in Southwest Delhi Leaves Two Dead

Two men were fatally shot inside a salon in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh district on Friday, according to police reports. The victims, Sonu and Ashish, both in their early thirties, were shot many times.
A claimed CCTV footage of the incident leaked on social media, showing one of the victims pleading with the attackers before being shot in the head from close range.
Sonu was shot once in the head, and Ashish was hit three times in the head and once in the chest, according to authorities. Although preliminary investigations point to personal hostility as a probable reason, officials haven't ruled out the involvement of gangs, a police officer said.
The offenders fled the site soon following the incident, causing alarm in the area and prompting a PCR call. Police have organized three squads to apprehend the accused.
Ashish has two prior criminal cases against him, and both victims were from Nagli Sakrawati in the Najafgarh region.
According to police, in an unrelated incident on Thursday, a 22-year-old scrap trader was shot in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park neighborhood. The victim, Shahrukh, has been involved in more than 13 criminal offenses, including robbery, snatching, and violations of the Arms Act. Authorities have filed a FIR under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act, and they are actively pursuing the perpetrators.
Speaking about the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey stated, "On Thursday, they cornered Shahrukh. They had a verbal spat, and Farman shot him. Shahrukh suffered a gunshot wound in his right lower abdomen. He was transported to the GTB Hospital. His status was said to be stable."