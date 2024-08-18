Female Doctor Assaulted by Drunk Patient and Relatives at Mumbai Hospital

Amid widespread outrage over the recent horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a woman resident doctor at Mumbai's Sion Hospital was allegedly assaulted by a patient and his relatives, all of whom were reportedly in an inebriated state. The attack occurred early Sunday morning, around 3:30 AM, while the doctor was on duty in the ward.
According to reports from fellow resident doctors, the accused patient arrived at the hospital with facial injuries and became abusive while being treated. The situation quickly escalated as the patient, along with a group of 5-6 intoxicated relatives, verbally abused and threatened the doctor before physically assaulting her. The doctor sustained injuries while attempting to defend herself.
"This incident is deeply concerning, especially as it occurred in a city like Mumbai," stated Dr. Akshay More, head of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD). "Our doctors' safety is non-negotiable. This situation requires immediate attention and the implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals."
Following the assault, the patient and his relatives fled the scene. The assaulted doctor has since lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sion Police Station.
Doctors from BMC MARD, who also arrived at the police station, described the incident as an "alarming security failure" and emphasized the urgent need for enhanced protection for medical staff. The association has called for immediate and stringent action to prevent such incidents from recurring.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The former principal of the institution, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was subjected to a marathon interrogation session on Saturday, marking the second consecutive day of questioning. The CBI is focusing on the events surrounding the tragic incident, particularly the actions and knowledge of the hospital's administration.