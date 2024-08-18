Female Doctor Assaulted by Drunk Patient and Relatives at Mumbai Hospital

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The former principal of the institution, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was subjected to a marathon interrogation session on Saturday, marking the second consecutive day of questioning. The CBI is focusing on the events surrounding the tragic incident, particularly the actions and knowledge of the hospital's administration.