Festive Rush or Poor Planning? Bandra Terminus Stampede Raises Questions

A stampede at Bandra Terminus on Sunday, which left at least 10 people injured, has sparked criticism of the Indian Railway and local authorities for inadequate festive season planning. The incident occurred during a significant surge in passenger traffic due to Diwali, highlighting persistent issues with crowd management at the station.
Thane Central Railway Deputy Commissioner Manoj Nana Patil attributed the chaos to the unreserved nature of the Antyodaya Express, a popular and affordable option for many travelers. “With the festive season in full swing, the rush was unusually high. The lack of sufficient train services exacerbated the situation,” he stated.
The stampede unfolded around 02:45 AM as passengers attempted to board the moving Antyodaya Express while it was being brought onto platform number 1. The sudden rush of travelers created an overwhelming crowd, leading to falls and injuries.
In response to the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Home Guard officers were quick to act, admitting the injured to the nearby Government Bhabha Hospital. Fortunately, all those injured are reported to be in stable condition, with five receiving treatment and three choosing to discharge themselves against medical advice.
Among those injured were Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Sameer Shaikh (22), and Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18). The situation raised alarm as it reflected ongoing concerns regarding safety protocols during peak travel periods.
Opposition leaders have called for accountability, with NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto condemning the railway administration. “This stampede underscores a failure in planning by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The lack of adequate train services during the festive rush and poor local administrative measures led to this unfortunate event,” he remarked.
As investigations into the incident continue, the focus remains on improving crowd management strategies and ensuring passenger safety, especially during high-traffic periods like the festive season.