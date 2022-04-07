Film Institute to be Established in Tripura, SRFTI Team Visits State

In a bid to boost the film industry in Tripura, a delegation of Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on Wednesday paid an inspection visit to Nazrul Kalashetra Agartala for setting up a film institute in the state.

The team was headed by SRFTI Director Amaresh Chakrabarti accompanied by Tripura's Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chakraborty who inspected the entire structure to find out a suitable place for establishing a film institute.

Speaking to ANI, a delegation member said, "Some short courses on film studies will be introduced in the institute.”

The courses in various disciplines of performing arts imparted by 'National School of Drama' and 'Lalit Kala Akademi' are already being taught at Nazrul Kalakshetra.

