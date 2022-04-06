Rajya Sabha Clears Criminal Procedure Identification Bill

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill has been passed by the Parliament on Wednesday that seeks to allow investigators to collect certain identifiable information of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

This Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote after Union Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.

The bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Home Minister said that the bill has been brought to ensure that police and investigators are always two steps ahead of criminals.

He also asserted that the biometric data of political detainees will not be collected if they have been detained during participation in any agitation.

I want to assure that this is not going to violate privacy of anyone, Shah said.

Furhter, Shah said that the data collected will remain completely secure and the government will make sure there are no loopholes in the bill that can lead to the violation of privacy and human rights.

