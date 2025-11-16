"Filthy Abuses, Slipper Raised": Rohini Acharya On Family Feud

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has publicly disowned her family following the party’s devastating performance in the Bihar elections.

In a series of emotional social media posts, Acharya claimed that she faced humiliation and abuse at home, including having a slipper raised against her.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult," Acharya wrote.

She had previously donated a kidney to her father in 2022, highlighting the emotional depth of the family feud.

In her posts, she also described leaving her maternal home, saying her parents and sisters cried as she departed. "Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home… They left me orphaned… May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she wrote.

Acharya further claimed responsibility for the party’s electoral defeat, alleging that senior RJD leaders Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan—part of her brother Tejashwi Yadav’s core team—advised her to disown her family and quit politics.

Sources said the decision followed an argument with Tejashwi, who reportedly blamed her for the election loss.

Elaborating on her post yesterday, Acharya had claimed that she was defamed and attacked with a slipper.

कल एक बेटी, एक बहन , एक शादीशुदा महिला , एक माँ को जलील किया गया , गंदी गालियाँ दी गयीं , मारने के लिए चप्पल उठाया गया , मैंने अपने आत्मसम्मान से समझौता नहीं किया, सच का समर्पण नहीं किया , सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस वजह से मुझे बेइज्जती झेलनी पडी ..

कल एक बेटी मजबूरी में अपने रोते हुए… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025

