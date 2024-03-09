Financial Boost for Tea Sector: 82% Increase in Assistance to Small Growers

A range of incentives are planned to be provided to small tea growers by mobilizing them into SHGs and FPOs. Setting up of 800 SHGs and 330 FPOs has been envisaged in the next 2 financial years with an increased assistance of Rs 105.5 Cr compared to 40 SHGs & 8 FPOs previously planned with an assistance of Rs 2.7 Cr.

This will increase coverage of small tea growers from 1000 to more than 30,000 in the next two years. The assistance is aimed to increase their productivity and quality, greater value addition and thereby greater price realization.