FIR Against 12,051 Including BJP Head Over Clash With Police In Jharkhand

An FIR has been filed against 12,000 unnamed individuals and 51 identified persons in connection with a clash between protesters and police during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in Ranchi, according to police officials.
"An FIR has been registered against 12,000 unnamed individuals and 51 identified persons for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a BJYM rally. Those named include BJP state president Babulal Marandi, former Union minister Arjun Munda, MoS Defense Sanjay Seth, spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, among others," the Ranchi Police said.
The rally, titled 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally,' was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jharkhand unit on August 23, to protest against the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government. Senior BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda, and Union Minister Sanjay Seth were present at the rally, which focused on issues such as corruption, unemployment, and women's safety.
Union Minister Sanjay Seth stated, "Corruption is at its peak in Jharkhand, youth are not getting employment, and women's safety is the biggest issue. The Hemant Soren government will have to answer all these."
With assembly elections approaching in Jharkhand, the BJP is intensifying its efforts to challenge the state government.