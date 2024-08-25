FIR Against 12,051 Including BJP Head Over Clash With Police In Jharkhand

The rally, titled 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally,' was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jharkhand unit on August 23, to protest against the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government. Senior BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda, and Union Minister Sanjay Seth were present at the rally, which focused on issues such as corruption, unemployment, and women's safety.