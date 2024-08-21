Jharkhand’s Political Scene Heats Up: Will Champai Soren Join the BJP?

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren received a warm reception from his supporters upon his return to his hometown in Seraikela Kharsawan on Tuesday night.
Soren’s arrival from Delhi has sparked widespread speculation that he might join the BJP ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Over the weekend, Soren took to social media to express his discontent, stating that he had been "insulted" during his tenure as Chief Minister. He hinted that all options were on the table as he considered his political future.
Addressing the public upon his return, Soren clarified, "I went to Delhi for personal reasons, during which I made that post. The whole country saw my thoughts, and I stand by them. There are three choices ahead of me: one is to retire, the second is to form a new party, and the third is to work with a good companion if I find one. I am firm in my decision—my new chapter is about to begin. I considered retiring, but the overwhelming support from my followers has made me rethink. I have had no communication with anyone from the JMM."
State Congress Chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh addressed the growing speculation during a media briefing on Monday following a Congress Screening Committee meeting in Delhi. He stressed that the coalition had always respected Soren, noting that the JMM had elevated him to the roles of MLA, minister, and even Chief Minister, leaving little reason for dissatisfaction.
Despite these reassurances, Soren’s social media post detailed instances where he felt sidelined, including being asked to resign suddenly and being denied the opportunity to convene a legislative party meeting. He outlined three potential paths for his political career: retiring from politics, forming a new organization, or continuing with a new partner.
Reacting to Soren’s remarks, BJP State President Babulal Marandi acknowledged Soren’s apparent distress but refrained from commenting on whether the former Chief Minister would join the BJP.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren indirectly accused the BJP of attempting to poach MLAs and destabilize the state government. He suggested that the BJP’s efforts were aimed at dividing families and communities within Jharkhand.
State Minister Banna Gupta echoed these concerns, accusing the BJP of turning Jharkhand’s democracy into a "laboratory" and expressing confidence that their attempts to lure Champai Soren would not succeed.