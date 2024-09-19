FIR Against BJP Minister For Comments Against Rahul Gandhi

A Karnataka Congress official has filed an FIR against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his alleged comments against Rahul Gandhi over his statements about the Sikh community’s condition in India that he made in the United States.
Bittu had said, “If those ‘manufacturing bombs’ were supporting him, he is the ‘number one terrorist’.” Calling it “senseless”, the Congress has condemned Bittu’s statement.
The FIR includes charges under sections 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act for making or circulating false information, 192 for provoking riots, and 196 for promoting enmity between different groups, and was registered at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.
Bittu, who is the minister of state for Railways, made headlines on Sunday after labeling Rahul Gandhi “number one terrorist” while responding to Gandhi’s remarks about the condition of Sikhs in India. During his US visit, Rahul Gandhi had remarked about Sikhs being limited in their ability to wear traditional symbols like turbans and kadas or to visit Gurudwaras.
Bittu said in a video message, “I want to tell Mallikarjun Kharge and every Congress worker that you can happily protest against me if this makes the Gandhi family happy. When Rahul Gandhi said something against Sikhs, he was supported by the biggest enemy of the country, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is conducting a referendum for Khalistan. The person gave a statement in favour of Rahul Gandhi.”
In another video message on Wednesday, Bittu clarified his controversial remarks stating that his words were in response to the silence of the Congress over Pannun’s support for Gandhi’s statements. Pannun is a Khalistani separatist and co-founder of the banned outfit SFJ. He had praised Gandhi’ comments leading to Bittu accusing the Congress of siding with Pannun.
“When Rahul Gandhi said something against Sikhs, he was supported by the biggest enemy of the country, Gurpantwant Singh Pannun… Whatever Rahul Gandhi said about Sikhs, it was endorsed by the most dangerous terrorist. When you did not say this, then I said that it is clear that Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders and standing with Pannun,” said Bittu.
Bittu’s comments were criticized by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who suggested that they were a ploy to attract attention, criticizing the BJP leadership for allowing such statements. Sukhu said, “The BJP is making their junior leaders make remarks against him (Rahul Gandhi)… National President JP Nadda should control such leaders.”
Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s comments in the US sparked a political row with Pannun supporting his statements to add fuel to the fire. The Congress has lodged additional complaints against three other NDA leaders for their remarks against Rahul Gandhi and protests were held in Delhi against Bittu and other BJP leaders.