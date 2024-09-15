Union Minister Labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Nation's Biggest Terrorist'

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has sparked controversy by labelling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the "country’s biggest terrorist."
Bittu asserted that if any actions are to be initiated by investigative agencies, they should start with Gandhi, placing his name at the top of the list of terrorists.
During a public address, Bittu further claimed that those involved in divisive activities and manufacturing explosives are supporting Gandhi.
He remarked, “Today, those who divide the country, those who manufacture bombs and ammunition, those who blast trains are standing in support of Rahul Gandhi,” calling this alleged support a reflection of Gandhi's character.
The Union Minister questioned Gandhi’s connection to India, suggesting that his extensive time spent abroad and his foreign friends and relatives indicate a lack of understanding of Indian issues.
According to Bittu, Gandhi engages only in photo opportunities, rather than truly understanding the challenges faced by everyday Indians, including rickshaw pullers and cobblers.
Despite serving as a Member of Parliament multiple times and leading the opposition, Bittu argued, Gandhi has failed to connect with the struggles of the common people.
Bittu contrasted the current administration with Congress, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has cleared the backlog of issues left behind by previous Congress-led regimes, citing past scandals such as the 2G, coal, and Commonwealth scams.
He said, “No files are stuck with PM Modi,” and stressed that the current government has resolved issues that plagued the country under Congress rule.
In a sharp attack, Bittu accused Gandhi and the Congress party of attempting to divide the Sikh community after previously failing to do so with Muslims.
He referred to an alleged statement made by Gandhi, claiming that “Sikhs are not allowed to wear bracelets.” Bittu strongly refuted this and even challenged Gandhi by stating that he would leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if any Sikh, whether from Bhagalpur or anywhere in India, confirmed this claim.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express in Bhagalpur, Bittu reiterated his criticism of Gandhi, accusing him of being supported by divisive elements in society.
He concluded by urging people to ask Sikhs about their traditions, asserting that no Sikh would agree with Gandhi's purported remarks about their customs. Bittu expressed confidence in his stance and encouraged the public to seek clarity on the matter.
The comments have stirred political debate, intensifying the ongoing rivalry between the BJP and Congress.