FIR Against News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary For Spreading Misinformation

Meanwhile, Sudhir Chaudhary has responded to the FIR and said that he is ready to contest the allegations in the court. He took to social media to say, “I have received information about an FIR filed against me by the Congress government in Karnataka. The question is, why an FIR? Moreover, it includes non-bailable sections, implying the possibility of arrest. My query was regarding the exclusion of the Hindu community from the self-reliant Sarathi scheme. I am prepared for this battle as well. We will meet in court.”