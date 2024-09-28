FIR Against Nirmala Sitharaman Over Alleged Extortion Via Electoral Bonds

After a complaint was filed against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through the electoral bonds scheme, a Bengaluru court ordered the registration of an FIR against her. The complaint by Adarsh Iyer from the Janaadhikara Sangharsha Sanghatane alleged that extortion was carried out by the now defunct electoral bonds.
The special court for people's representatives in Bengaluru ordered an FIR be filed in the matter. The police subsequently registered the FIR against Sitharaman and others.
The Supreme Court had in February scrapped the electoral bonds scheme on grounds of violating citizens' right to information, terming it "unconstitutional". The scheme was introduced in 2018 aimed at replacing cash donations to political parties and seeking to improve transparency.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted to it demanding Sitharaman's resignation. He said that a report in the case should be submitted within three months.
"An FIR has been registered against Nirmala Sitharaman in the Special Court for People's Representatives. Who is she? She is a Union Minister, and there is an FIR against her too. They were involved in extortion through electoral bonds and the FIR has been registered on that. She should tender her resignation after the FIR has been registered. Will they (BJP) ask her to resign?," said Siddaramaiah.
"Now, as per Section 17A (of Prevention of Corruption Act), the investigation must be completed and a report should be submitted within three months. Based on that, they have registered the FIR and are investigating further," added the Karnataka CM.
Notably, public servants are safeguarded under Section 17A with from being probed on pointless grounds. It makes it compulsory for a police officer to take prior approval from a competent authority to conduct a probe into any offence allegedly committed by a public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Siddaramaiah further said, "In my case, the lower court has passed an order. The Governor has asked for an enquiry under Section 17A, and the court has directed that the investigation be completed and a report should be submitted within three months."
He also stands to be investigated under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act over alleged irregularities in the MUDA case. The Karnataka CM, meanwhile, also accused Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy of corruption, demanding his resignation.
"First, let Kumaraswamy resign. Shouldn't he tender his resignation too? Let them resign first. Even PM Modi should resign. In the election bond extortion case, PM Modi should also tender his resignation. Nirmala Sitharaman should resign as well. Kumaraswamy is out on bail and he should resign," Siddaramaiah said.