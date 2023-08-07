Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS Delhi Emergency Ward; No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday, creating panic among the patients and staff.
The fire department said that the fire started in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the main building and was brought under control within an hour.
The fire department received a call from the hospital at 11.54 am and rushed eight fire tenders to the spot and more than 6 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames.
The hospital authorities said that all the patients were evacuated from the emergency ward and shifted to safer places.
They said that no casualties or injuries were reported due to the fire. They also said that the cause of the fire was being investigated.
AIIMS is the most prominent government hospital and medical research university in the country, located at Sri Aurobindo Marg in Delhi’s Ansari Nagar East. It caters to around 30,000 patients from all over the nation every day.