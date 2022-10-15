Fire Breaks Out at Gujarat Old Secretariat Ahead of Assembly Polls

Massive fire in one of the floors of Old Secretariat in Gujarat gutted files and furniture of rural development department on Friday.

According to reports, no casualty was reported as the fire was brought down under control in two and a half hours in Gandhinagar area.

The chief fire officer of the area said, “The incident happened around 8:30 in the morning. The situation was brought under control in about two and a half hours. Smoke extraction took another hour. The exact cause for the fire is not known. But given the condition of the room and the burnt electrical wires, some electrical fault may have caused it. No casualties occurred.”

The fire broke out at the Gram Vikas office which is a three-storey building and the person who informed about the fire had seen smoke coming out of the block no. 16 on the second floor.