Fire Breaks Out at Gujarat Old Secretariat Ahead of Assembly Polls

Massive fire in one of the floors of Old Secretariat in Gujarat gutted files and furniture of rural development department on Friday.
According to reports, no casualty was reported as the fire was brought down under control in two and a half hours in Gandhinagar area.
The chief fire officer of the area said, “The incident happened around 8:30 in the morning. The situation was brought under control in about two and a half hours. Smoke extraction took another hour. The exact cause for the fire is not known. But given the condition of the room and the burnt electrical wires, some electrical fault may have caused it. No casualties occurred.”
The fire broke out at the Gram Vikas office which is a three-storey building and the person who informed about the fire had seen smoke coming out of the block no. 16 on the second floor.
“The Gandhinagar fire department immediately sent four vehicles to the site. The whole office including the furniture has been burnt. By the time the incident was reported, the office was under a full-fledged fire,” the officer said.
Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that it was an attempt by BJP government to burn government files to hide 27 years of corruption ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.
The party tweeted, “And government files started burning in Gujarat. A fire broke out in the old secretariat of Gujarat today. The fire just before the election shows that the BJP is aware of going out of power. In this panic, the files of 27 years of corruption are being burnt.”
Notably, Gujarat is expected to go under polling later this year.