Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, 7 Dead

A devastating fire engulfed a home in the Dana Bazar area of Aurangabad Cantonment on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of seven family members.
The deceased include Hamida Begum (49), her sons Waseem (29) and Sohel (27), along with their wives Tanveer (25) and Reshma (23), as well as their two young children, aged around five years.
Initial reports suggest that the fire began around 3 am, originating from an electric bike that was being charged. It rapidly spread to a nearby tailor's shop before engulfing the two floors above it. The location, situated near a Jain temple, became the site of tragedy.
Police officers, including Deputy Commissioner Nitin Bagate, promptly responded to the incident upon receiving the alert. Despite efforts from locals, the fire brigade, and local police, several family members had already perished in the blaze.
Preliminary assessments by fire brigade authorities indicate that suffocation caused by smoke and flames rendered the victims unconscious, preventing their escape.
The fire's origins were reported to the city police control room at 4 am, revealing that an electric vehicle charging mishap ignited the fire, which then spread to Aslam tailor's shop before consuming the two-story building above it.
The bodies have been moved to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further procedures.