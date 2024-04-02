29 Killed In Fire At Istanbul Nightclub Amid Renovation

A deadly fire broke out at a nightclub in Istanbul during renovation works on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of at least 29 lives, according to officials and reports. Multiple individuals, including club managers, have been taken into custody for interrogation.
The Istanbul governor's office stated that one individual is currently receiving medical treatment following the incident.
Situated in the Besiktas district on the European side of Istanbul, the Masquerade nightclub, located on the ground and basement levels of a 16-story residential building, was closed for renovations when the fire occurred. Governor Davut Gul, speaking at the scene, announced that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, with indications pointing to those involved in the renovation work as the victims.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc revealed that five individuals, including club managers and a person overseeing the renovations, have been detained for questioning.
Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu emphasized that authorities are conducting thorough inspections of the entire building to ensure its safety. Numerous firefighting and medical teams were dispatched to the site to respond to the emergency.