Fire In Building Near Rashtrapati Bhawan; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift response from authorities, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

According to officials, a call reporting the fire, which originated from domestic articles on the ground floor of a two-storey building, was received at 1:51 pm.

Five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, the official added. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 pm," the DFS official said.

