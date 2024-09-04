Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House: Accused Alleges Death Threats By Dawood Gang

The accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested on April 14 from Gujarat for their involvement in the shooting outside Khan’s suburban Bandra residence. The letters, sent by Vicky Gupta's brother, Sonu Gupta, and Sagar Pal's brother, Rahul Pal, claim that their lives are in danger while lodged in Taloja jail. Both brothers reside in Majharia, West Champaran district, Bihar.