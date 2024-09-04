Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House: Accused Alleges Death Threats By Dawood Gang

Family members of two accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence have sought protection, alleging a conspiracy by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's henchmen to kill them. They have written to the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, urging intervention.
The accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested on April 14 from Gujarat for their involvement in the shooting outside Khan’s suburban Bandra residence. The letters, sent by Vicky Gupta's brother, Sonu Gupta, and Sagar Pal's brother, Rahul Pal, claim that their lives are in danger while lodged in Taloja jail. Both brothers reside in Majharia, West Champaran district, Bihar.
The letters suggest a plot against them, similar to the fate of their co-accused, Anuj Thapan, who died in police custody in May. Allegedly, the brothers were informed of these conspiracies by the accused during a jail visit.
Vicky Gupta's lawyer told ANI, "Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal have requested protection, claiming threats from D-Company. The accused have alerted their families about the threat."
The lawyer further alleged that the victim, Salman Khan, may have connections with a gangster and could be involved in a plot to eliminate the accused.
On April 14, two bike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence, leading to the arrest of Gupta and Pal. Thapan, another accused arrested on April 26 from Punjab, was found dead in the police lock-up on May 1.
The Mumbai Police have since invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused. Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, both wanted in the case, remain at large. Anmol Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post after the attack.