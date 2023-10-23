First Agniveer Dies In Line Of Duty at Siachen; Mortal Remains Being Brought Home

"As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise: Non-contributory insurance sum, amounting to Rs 48 lakh. Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. Ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh. Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh in the instant case). Contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Immediate financial assistance of Rs 30 thousand from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA)," the ADG PI wrote.