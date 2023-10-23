First Agniveer Dies In Line Of Duty at Siachen; Mortal Remains Being Brought Home

People have gathered at the home of Gawate Akshay Laxman, an Agniveer (operator), in the Pimpalgaon Sarai village of Buldhana district in Maharashtra.
Akshay Laxman lost his life in the line of duty on the challenging Siachen glacier on Sunday, making him the first Agniveer to make this ultimate sacrifice. Today, his remains are being brought to his residence.
Laxman Gawate, the father of Agniveer Laxman, told ANI, "After obtaining a B.Com degree, he aspired to join the Army. My last conversation with him was on October 20, during which he inquired about my well-being and that of his brother and other family members."
The Indian Army paid tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman on Sunday, with the Fire and Fury Corps expressing their deepest condolences to the grieving family. Additionally, the Indian Army clarified their stance on compensating the next of kin, emphasizing that it is governed by the relevant terms and conditions of the soldier's service.
The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army), communicated through its official account in X, "#Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in #Siachen. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."
ADG PI - Indian Army, stated further that "in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier".
"As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise: Non-contributory insurance sum, amounting to Rs 48 lakh. Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. Ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh. Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh in the instant case). Contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Immediate financial assistance of Rs 30 thousand from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA)," the ADG PI wrote.