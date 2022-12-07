First G20 Sherpa Meeting Under India's Presidency Concludes In Udaipur

On their last leg of the G20 meeting in Udaipur, delegates visited the historic Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur temple today after three days of substantive discussions on ambitious agenda where the meeting saw full and active participation by G20 Members, 9 guest countries and 14 international organizations.

The delegates were excited to visit the Kumbhalgarh fort, a UNESCO world heritage site, nestled on the gorgeous Aravalli hills, built in the 15th century AD by Rana Kumbha. It is encompassed by a gigantic wall reaching over 36 kilometres. Over 200 kites were seen flying over the fort while the delegates toured the fort's historical ruins, terraces, and temples.

After that, the delegates visited the 15th-century architectural marvel - the Ranakpur temple - located on the banks of the River Magai. With intricate designs and architectural finesse, the temple complex encompasses the Parshavanath Temple, Chaumukha Temple, Surya Temple and the Amba Mata Temple.

With over 1,400 pillars and intricately carved details, this significant Jain temple is a testament to India's rich diversity and history of oneness with nature. The delegates received a glimpse into Rajasthan's vibrant history and unbroken traditions continuing for millennia during the tour.