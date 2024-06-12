First Session of 18th Lok Sabha From June 24

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 to July 3, focusing on the oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, according to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. The 264th Session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27 and also conclude on July 3.
Rijiju stated, "The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from June 24 to July 3 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, the Election of the Speaker, the President's Address, and subsequent discussions. The 264th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3."
President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses on June 27.
The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held between January 31 and February 10, 2024. During its term, the Lok Sabha had 274 sittings, introduced 202 Bills, and passed 222 Bills. The Rajya Sabha had 271 sittings, introduced 31 Bills, and passed 220 Bills. Overall, 221 Bills were passed by both Houses and became Acts during the 17th Lok Sabha.
One significant achievement of the 17th Lok Sabha was the abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370, along with Presidential Orders, to ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society in Jammu & Kashmir by reinstating the applicability of the Indian Constitution and socio-economic legislations. Additionally, the state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganized into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to improve administration and curb terrorism.
Three landmark Bills related to the criminal justice system were also passed: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, replacing the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively. These Bills aim to ensure victim-centric justice.