First Woman Medical Officer to be Deployed to Operational Post on Siachen Glacier | Read Here

Captain Fatima Wasim scripted history by becoming the First Woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier.
This was stated by the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps in a post on platform X on Monday.
"Capt Fatima Wasim of #SiachenWarriors creates history by becoming the First Woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier. She was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at #Siachen Battle School which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation," the post read.
The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shared a video to showcase Captain Fatima Wasim's accomplishment and honor her achievement.
Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade became the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, after completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.
The Siachen Glacier is a Piedmont glacier located in the Karakoram Range. It lies in the heavily glaciated Himalayan region known as the “Third Pole,” because mountain glaciers in this region contain more fresh water than is found anywhere else on Earth except for the polar ice caps. The Siachen Glacier lies between the Saltoro Ridge, a subrange of the Karakorams, to the west and the main Karakoram Range to the east. It is 75 km (47 miles) long, which makes it the second longest nonpolar glacier in the world, after Fedchenko Glacier in Tajikistan.