Five Dead After Train Runs Over Them In Andhra

As many as five people were tragically killed after being run over a by a train in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night.

According to police, the five persons who died were from Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track when their train stopped due to a technical glitch. The Konark Express coming from the opposite direction ran over these people.

"Someone in Guwahati express had pulled the chain and the train stopped and five people got down and were crossing the track. At that time Konark express was coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track, these people were hit by the train and died on spot,” Srikakulam Superintendent of police (SP) said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over death of passengers. He directed officials to take stock of the situation and provide the highest aid to the injured.

