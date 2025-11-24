Five Dead as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri District

At least five people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a bus carrying around 28 passengers fell into a 70-metre-deep gorge near Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, officials said. A rescue operation is currently underway.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the district control room alerted the SDRF Corps Control Room about the accident in the Narendranagar police station area in the afternoon, reporting that the bus had skidded off the road. Initial reports suggested the vehicle was carrying 30 to 35 passengers.

In response, the SDRF deployed five teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony, and the SDRF Corps Headquarters to the site. Officials confirmed that five passengers died at the scene, while the remaining injured are being evacuated from the gorge and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said the passengers were reportedly from outside the state. Further details are awaited.