Five Terrorists Gunned Down During Encounter in J&K's Kulgam

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, security forces neutralized at least five terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, reports said. Two security personnel sustained injuries during the exchange of fire, reports added.

The operation was initiated on Wednesday night when security forces launched a cordon and search mission in the Kadder area of Behli Bagh following intelligence reports about the presence of suspected terrorists.

According to officials, the operation escalated into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the advancing forces, prompting a swift and effective retaliation.

Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Encounter started in Kadder area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

In a post on X, the Army's Chinar Corps said, “On 19 December 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops, and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire. Our own troops effectively retaliated."