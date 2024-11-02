2 Terrorists Neutralized In Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag; Encounter Underway

Two terrorists — a local and a foreigner — were neutralized in an encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday. While the operation is still ongoing, the affiliations of the deceased terrorists is yet to be confirmed, according to PTI reports.
Simultaneously, another encounter is unfolding in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, where an exchange of gunfire has occurred. So far, there are no reported casualties on either side, according to officials. The Kashmir Zone Police stated on X, "A cordon and search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
This encounter comes shortly after an incident in Bandipora district, where security forces engaged in a confrontation with terrorists on Friday. The Indian Army reported on X that the terrorists fired upon security personnel and fled into the forested areas. "On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search operation underway," the Chinar Corps posted.
The violence in the region has escalated in recent days. On Friday, two labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Sufiyan and Usman, were shot in Budgam district, prompting condemnation from various political leaders. Their injuries were serious, but they were reported to be in stable condition after being hospitalized. This attack marks the fifth such incident since the formation of a new government in the Union Territory last month, raising concerns among officials and residents alike.
Prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, voiced their outrage over the recent surge in violence. NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi questioned, "Why this sudden rise in these attacks immediately after the recent elections." Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra called the attack "most unfortunate," wishing for the swift recovery of the injured, while Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari labeled the act as the "worst form of cowardice."
The wave of violence has been alarming, with previous incidents including the tragic deaths of two soldiers and two Army porters on October 24, as well as a string of attacks targeting civilians and labourers in various districts.