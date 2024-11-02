2 Terrorists Neutralized In Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag; Encounter Underway

The violence in the region has escalated in recent days. On Friday, two labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Sufiyan and Usman, were shot in Budgam district, prompting condemnation from various political leaders. Their injuries were serious, but they were reported to be in stable condition after being hospitalized. This attack marks the fifth such incident since the formation of a new government in the Union Territory last month, raising concerns among officials and residents alike.