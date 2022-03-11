Flight Carrying Sumy Evacuees Lands In Delhi

One of the flights carrying Indian nationals evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed in Delhi on Friday morning, informed officials.

They said that the Air India flight that took off from Poland’s Rzeszow at around 11.30 pm Indian time on Thursday, landed in Delhi at 5.45 am today.

The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning.

India had sent three flights to Poland to bring back over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy following Russia’s announcement of ‘humanitarian corridors’.