Flight Chaos Grips Northern India Amid Indo-Pak Tensions; Major Airlines Cancel, Divert Flights

As tensions soar between India and Pakistan following India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK under ‘Operation Sindoor’, the airspace over northern India is witnessing major disruptions. Leading carriers, including Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet, have cancelled or diverted multiple flights, plunging travel plans into uncertainty.

In a post on social media platform X, Air India announced the cancellation of all flights to and from key northern cities — Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot — until 12 noon on May 7, with further updates awaited from authorities. The airline confirmed that two international flights headed to Amritsar have been diverted to Delhi, and issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by this “unforeseen disruption.”

Air India Express echoed similar concerns, warning passengers of widespread flight disruptions due to “prevailing restrictions” and urged travelers to verify their flight status on its official portal before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also issued an urgent advisory, stating that airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar have been shut until further notice. The airline emphasized that departures, arrivals, and connecting flights would all be affected, advising flyers to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated via official channels.

The abrupt air travel shutdown underscores the seriousness of the current cross-border situation and marks a rare instance of large-scale civilian aviation disruption triggered by military escalation. Passengers flying in or out of northern India today are advised to stay alert and prepared for sudden changes in schedules.

