Pakistan Declares Emergency After Indian Army's Midnight Strikes on Terror Camps

In a decisive counter-terrorism move, the Indian Army launched a series of midnight missile strikes targeting nine terror camps operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes, carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’, have reportedly killed 30 terrorists, triggering a major security and political reaction in Pakistan.

Following the strikes, Pakistan declared a state of emergency, citing widespread panic and chaos. While India has maintained that the action was precise, measured, and focused solely on terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan has accused India of targeting civilian areas—an allegation New Delhi has strongly denied.

The operation comes in the wake of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national were killed. Indian officials reaffirmed that the strikes were in line with the country’s commitment to hold the perpetrators accountable.

In response to the attacks, Pakistan has issued strong warnings, threatening retaliatory action and vowing to respond to what it called an act of aggression.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated in Jammu and Kashmir, with the region being put on high alert. All educational institutions have been ordered shut, and the Indian Air Force has intensified aerial surveillance to prevent any untoward incident.

A detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected later today.

