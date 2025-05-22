Flight Delays and Turbulence: IndiGo Cites Extreme Weather in Multiple Cities

Heavy rains and thunderstorms sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata have severely impacted IndiGo’s flight operations, the airline confirmed on Wednesday. In a public travel advisory, IndiGo urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and to expect delays due to waterlogging and traffic congestion caused by the adverse weather.

Advertisment

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Affected Cities

“Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata. While we always strive to operate as per schedule, we hope you understand that weather disruptions are beyond our control,” IndiGo stated.

Passengers have been advised to check flight statuses on the airline’s website or mobile app and to allow extra travel time due to slow-moving traffic and flooding near airports.

The airline also tweeted: “#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in #Delhi, #Chandigarh and #Kolkata is impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, we sincerely appreciate your patience. Do check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rain and thunderstorm in #Delhi, #Chandigarh and #Kolkata is impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, we sincerely appreciate your patience. Do check your flight status before heading to the airport https://t.co/IEBbuCsa3e pic.twitter.com/MSO8qLlIEw — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 21, 2025

Mid-Air Panic as IndiGo Delhi-Srinagar Flight Hits Severe Turbulence

In a related development, a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi (6E2142) carrying 227 passengers and crew encountered intense mid-air turbulence on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred due to a severe hailstorm over the mountainous region, causing panic among passengers.

The aircraft safely landed at Srinagar International Airport at around 6:30 p.m., although it sustained what officials described as a “broken nose.” The pilot had declared an emergency with Srinagar Air Traffic Control (ATC) during the flight.

An official from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) confirmed the aircraft’s distress call:

“IndiGo flight 6E2142 en route from Delhi to Srinagar experienced severe weather conditions, including a hailstorm, which led to the pilot reporting an emergency to ATC Srinagar.”

While there were no injuries reported, the aircraft has been grounded and declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG) for technical inspection and repairs.

Passengers Terrified as Cabin Footage Goes Viral

Social media was flooded with videos from inside the flight showing terrified passengers screaming, praying, and gripping their seats. Overhead baggage compartments were seen shaking due to the turbulence, adding to the fear among flyers.

The incident underscores the risks of flying in severe weather, particularly in mountainous regions like Jammu and Kashmir, where quick shifts in atmospheric conditions can pose serious challenges.

Indigo flight 6E2142 enroute DEL-SXR experienced bad turbulence .However flight landed Safely at Srinagar. All crewmembers and passengers are safe.#Badweather#Turbulance pic.twitter.com/VVdBEcXAXR — Sumant Kumar (@SumantJourno) May 21, 2025

Recent Resumption of Srinagar Flights

This dramatic mid-air event comes shortly after Srinagar International Airport resumed operations, following a temporary suspension amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. During that time, the airport was under NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) and commercial operations were halted.

Also Read: IndiGo Plane Hits Turbulence Mid-Air, Lands in Srinagar with 'Broken Nose'