IndiGo Plane Hits Turbulence Mid-Air, Lands in Srinagar with 'Broken Nose'

A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Wednesday, triggering panic, cries, and prayers among over 220 passengers onboard. Despite the harrowing experience, the aircraft safely touched down at Srinagar Airport, although it sustained a technical issue described as a “broken nose.”

According to official sources, IndiGo flight 6E2142, carrying 227 passengers and crew, was flying into adverse weather conditions when it encountered intense turbulence caused by a hailstorm. The pilot promptly declared an emergency to the Srinagar Air Traffic Control (ATC) as the aircraft was buffeted violently mid-flight.

An Airport Authority of India (AAI) official confirmed, “IndiGo flight 6E2142 en route from Delhi to Srinagar experienced severe weather conditions, including a hailstorm, which led to the pilot reporting an emergency to ATC Srinagar.” The flight subsequently landed safely at Srinagar Airport at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The official further stated, “All aircrew and the 227 passengers onboard are safe. However, the aircraft has been declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG) by the airline, indicating that it is temporarily grounded for technical inspection and repairs.”

Footage of the turbulent incident quickly went viral on social media, capturing the chaotic scenes inside the cabin. Passengers were seen screaming, crying, and praying as the plane shook violently, with overhead luggage compartments rattling and some passengers gripping their seats in fear.

No injuries have been officially reported so far. The incident highlights the risks posed by sudden severe weather conditions in mountainous regions, especially during the peak travel season.

It is noteworthy that Srinagar International Airport had recently resumed operations after a suspension imposed due to heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan, during which the airport was placed under NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) and all commercial flights were temporarily halted.