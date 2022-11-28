Flight Services from Arunachal’s Donyi Polo Airport Inaugurated

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the first flight from the Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar on Monday.

Scindia virtually flagged off the flight operations of IndiGo airlines from New Delhi.

The flight services would connect Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport on November 19. The Union Cabinet cleared the naming of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi as Donyi Polo Airport in the first week of November this year.

The Airport Authority of India had developed the greenfield airport in Itanagar with the help of the Centre and state government with expenses of around Rs 646 crore.

The airport is suitable for all weather day operations, and the runway is 2,300 metres long. Now, the northeast region has 16 airports.

MoCA secretary Rajiv Bansal, Union Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein with IndiGo's Principal Adviser RK Singh were present at the occasion.