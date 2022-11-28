Mukroh Firing: Meghalaya CM Holds Meet with Political Party Leaders

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday convened a meeting between leaders of political parties and local MLAs regarding the recent firing incident at Mukroh village.
Chief Minister Sangma briefed the political leaders on actions that have been taken and the future course of action to be taken by the state government regarding the firing incident.
Taking to twitter, CM Sangma wrote, “Held meeting with leaders of political parties and local MLAs to brief them regarding the actions that have been taken and the future course of action by the Govt regarding the firing incident at Mukroh where 5 individuals from Meghalaya & 1 from Assam lost their lives.”
Conrad Sangma further informed them that the Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to finalise the list of various Border Outposts (BOPs) that will be set up in sensitive areas and to ensure that they are supported by the required manpower and infrastructure to function.
On the other hand, CM Sangma also intimated the political parties that actions will be taken as per law against the individuals who tried to vandalise the civil hospital.
Conrad Sangma tweeted, “Also intimated them that actions will be taken as per law against the individuals who tried to vandalise Civil Hospital. Such violent acts are unacceptable. Appealed to all political leaders to work together to ensure normalcy returns and no further violence occur in the State.”
It may be mentioned that, at least six people, including a forest guard of Assam, were killed in the firing incident along the inter-state border on November 22 after a truck transporting illegally-felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.