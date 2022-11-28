Mukroh Firing: Meghalaya CM Holds Meet with Political Party Leaders

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday convened a meeting between leaders of political parties and local MLAs regarding the recent firing incident at Mukroh village.

Chief Minister Sangma briefed the political leaders on actions that have been taken and the future course of action to be taken by the state government regarding the firing incident.

Taking to twitter, CM Sangma wrote, “Held meeting with leaders of political parties and local MLAs to brief them regarding the actions that have been taken and the future course of action by the Govt regarding the firing incident at Mukroh where 5 individuals from Meghalaya & 1 from Assam lost their lives.”