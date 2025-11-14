Floral Tributes Paid to Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Vidhan Sabha

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Children’s Day, floral tributes were offered at the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat today at 11:00 AM.

In a simple and respectful ceremony held at the Central Hall of the Assembly premises, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Shri Dinesh Sharma, along with senior officials, paid homage before the oil portrait of the former Prime Minister.

The event marked the remembrance of Nehru’s contribution to nation-building and his enduring affection for children.

