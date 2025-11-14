Bhupesh Baghel Slams Chhattisgarh Govt Over Paddy Procurement, Criticises Centre on Delhi Blast

Former Chief Minister and AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Chhattisgarh government of “complete negligence” ahead of the upcoming paddy procurement season. Speaking on Tuesday, Baghel said that despite the procurement date approaching, the state government has made “no visible arrangements on the ground.”

Baghel highlighted that nearly 15,000 cooperative society employees, including managers and computer operators, have been on strike for a week, with no attempt by the government to resolve the issue. “Their demands are justified, and the Congress supports them. Paddy procurement depends on these society employees. The government must address their problems to ensure procurement begins on time,” he said.

He further noted that glitches in the Agri Stack Portal have left lakhs of farmers unable to complete registration. With only three days remaining before procurement starts, nearly 7 lakh farmers are reportedly stuck in the process. Baghel demanded that farmers who cannot register online be allowed to register directly at cooperative societies to prevent anyone from being denied the opportunity to sell paddy.

Baghel also questioned the government’s target of purchasing paddy from 25 lakh farmers, calling it “unrealistic” given that 27 lakh farmers sold produce last year. “Even with a 10% increase, registrations should be close to 29.7 lakh. The reduced target clearly indicates that the government does not want all farmers to sell their paddy, which is why these hurdles have been created,” he said.

Baghel Slams Centre Over Delhi Bomb Blast

Commenting on the recent blast in Delhi, Baghel criticised the Central government’s intelligence apparatus, calling it a “complete failure.” He accused the Union Home Minister of being preoccupied with elections and failing to take responsibility, adding, “India has never seen such a weak Home Minister.”

He referred to past security lapses, including the prolonged Manipur crisis, unresolved origins of RDX used in the Pulwama attack, and the recent recovery of 190 kg of explosives in Faridabad, saying the Delhi blast—occurring within 24 hours of the seizure—exposed the Centre’s shortcomings. Baghel alleged that Central agencies prioritise “surveillance of opposition leaders instead of ensuring public safety.”

Concerns Over Bastar Region

Baghel also raised concerns about Bastar, claiming that while Naxalites are surrendering, “outsiders are infiltrating” and grabbing land. He accused the current administration of remaining a silent spectator, alleging that the objective is to “eliminate Naxals and hand over land and minerals to favoured industrialists.” He cited land acquisitions in Abujhmad and Bijapur as examples of alleged exploitation by land mafias.

Also Read: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pledges Full Support to Chhattisgarh Athletes, Promises Reforms