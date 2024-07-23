FM Sitharaman To Table Budget 2024 Today

As with recent years, the Budget 2024 will be delivered in a paperless format. The Interim Union Budget 2024 was presented on February 1, preceding the general elections later in the year. All Union Budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App," providing hassle-free access for Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public. The app is bilingual (English and Hindi) and available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).