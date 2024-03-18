Foreign students attacked at Gujarat University, three suspects arrested

Three individuals have been apprehended on Monday in connection with the assault on foreign students at Gujarat University's hostel premises in Ahmedabad. The assailants reportedly hurled stones at the students while they were performing namaz near the hostel block.
The arrested suspects, identified as Kshitij Pandey (22), Jitendra Patel (31), and Sahil Dudhatiya (21), all residents of Ahmedabad, have been transferred to local police custody for further investigation. Furthermore, the Ahmedabad Police on Sunday arrested two persons — Hitesh Mewada and Bharat Patel — in connection with the case.
The attack occurred on Saturday when a group assaulted foreign students offering namaz near the A-block hostel. Two students, one from Sri Lanka and the other from Tajikistan, were hospitalized following the incident.
An FIR has been lodged against 20-25 unidentified individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt, property damage, and criminal trespass.
The city crime branch made two initial arrests - Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel - on Sunday, subsequently handing them over to the Gujarat University police station for legal proceedings.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been coordinating with the Gujarat government regarding the alleged mob attack on foreign students. MEA officials have confirmed that the state government is taking stringent action against the perpetrators. Following medical treatment, one injured student has been discharged from the hospital.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the ministry's engagement with the Gujarat government, stating, "An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. The state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with the Gujarat Government."