Foreigners Offloaded in Goa for Passing ‘Lewd Comments’ to Flight Crews

At least two foreigners were offloaded from a Mumbai-bound flight for violating the flight safety rules.
According to reports, the incident took place on Friday on Go First flight when both passengers passed ‘lewd comments’ to female crew members.
Go First spokesperson said that both the foreigners disrupted fellow passengers also.
The spokesperson said, “Two foreigners were offloaded from G8-372 Goa- Mumbai flight on January 6, after they violated the flight safety rules. Both passengers passed lewd comments to the crew members and disrupted fellow passengers too.”
“Pilot-in-Command decided to offload them immediately and handed them over to airport security. The matter was reported to DGCA for further action,” the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Goa Police said that they have not receive any complaint from Go First airlines for the alleged misbehaviour of two passengers onboard the Goa-Mumbai flight on January 6.
North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan was quoted by ANI, "We have not received any such complaint in this regard. However, when the news spread we contacted airport security authorities but they also said that have not received any such complaint from anyone at Manohar International Airport at Mopa in Goa. We also spoke to senior officials of CISF they have also denied any incident. Neither we have got any complaint nor any information has been received in this regard."