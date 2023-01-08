Foreigners Offloaded in Goa for Passing ‘Lewd Comments’ to Flight Crews

At least two foreigners were offloaded from a Mumbai-bound flight for violating the flight safety rules.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday on Go First flight when both passengers passed ‘lewd comments’ to female crew members.

Go First spokesperson said that both the foreigners disrupted fellow passengers also.

The spokesperson said, “Two foreigners were offloaded from G8-372 Goa- Mumbai flight on January 6, after they violated the flight safety rules. Both passengers passed lewd comments to the crew members and disrupted fellow passengers too.”

“Pilot-in-Command decided to offload them immediately and handed them over to airport security. The matter was reported to DGCA for further action,” the spokesperson added.