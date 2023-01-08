Joshimath Subsidence: PM Modi Inquires About Safety of Affected Residents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents of Joshimath in Uttarakhand in the wake of land subsidence incident in the area.

According to reports, PM Modi over a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquired about the progress of immediate and long-term action plans to mitigate and resolve the concerns of residents.

In a statement from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) read, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi spoke to the Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami on the phone today and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem in the context of Joshimath.”

It further said that the PM was personally monitoring the situation in the area and the ongoing work to ensure the safety of the civilians. He assured all possible assistance to save Joshimath.

In the wake of civilians fearing for their safety and camping outdoors at Joshimath in Chamoli district in the wake of the land subsidence, the PMO had earlier said it would hold a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon.

"Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said.