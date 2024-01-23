Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur To Receive Bharat Ratna Posthumously

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India, it was announced on Tuesday.
Karpoori Thakur, who passed away in 1988 at the age of 24, will receive the award posthumously. The announcement came a day before his birth anniversary on January 24.
Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment."
"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," he further added.