Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur To Receive Bharat Ratna Posthumously

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment."