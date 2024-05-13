Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Passes Away at 72

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, aged 72, passed away on Monday following a battle with renal cancer, according to sources at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). The BJP stalwart breathed his last at 9.45 pm at the hospital.
In April, Modi had disclosed his battle with cancer and had requested to be relieved of his duties related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In a social media post in Hindi, he shared, "I have been battling cancer for the last six months. I feel it's time to make it public. I won't be able to fulfill my duties during the Lok Sabha polls. I have conveyed this to the PM. My heartfelt gratitude to the country, Bihar, and my party."
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed condolences over Modi's demise, stating, "Heartfelt tribute to our dear friend, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, and former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise."
Modi had served as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister for over 11 years across two terms, forming a formidable alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U). Over his three-decade-long career, he held various positions, including MLA, MLC, Lok Sabha member, and Rajya Sabha MP. Emerging from the 1974 JP Movement, alongside leaders like Lalu and Nitish, he was recognized as the most influential BJP leader since Bihar BJP's founder Kailashpati Mishra.