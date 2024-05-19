Former BJP Sarpanch Killed, Tourist Couple Injured in Separate Terror Attacks in Jammu & Kashmir

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference, PDP, and BJP, condemned the attacks. Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, expressed concern over the timing of the attacks, especially given the delay in the south election. She tweeted, "While we condemn the attack in Pahalgam today that resulted in injuries to two tourists, followed by another attack on a (former) sarpanch in Hirpora, Shopian - the timing of these attacks, given that the south election was delayed without any reason, is a cause of concern. Especially keeping in mind normalcy claims touted by GOI (Government of India)."