IAF Convoy Attacked by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir; 5 Soldiers Injured

In a concerning development, an Indian Air Force convoy came under heavy terrorist fire in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Reports indicate that two vehicles, including one belonging to the IAF, were targeted, resulting in the injury of five soldiers. One airman is reportedly in critical condition. The injured personnel have been swiftly transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Reinforcements have been deployed to the area, and intensive counter-terror operations are currently underway. This incident marks the first major attack on the armed forces in the region this year, following a series of terror attacks on the army in the preceding year.
Visuals from the scene reveal the extent of the attack, with at least a dozen bullet holes visible on the windscreen of the targeted vehicle. According to security sources, the convoy was ambushed while en route to an IAF facility.
Poonch, situated within the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, is scheduled for polls in the sixth phase on May 25, adding significance to the timing of this attack.
The Indian Air Force has issued a statement confirming the incident and stating that cordon and search operations are currently underway by local military units in the Shahsitar area. The convoy has been secured, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the attack.