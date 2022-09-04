Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Associate Carried Out Extortion Racket Under Her Name

Days after the death of actor-politician Sonali Phogat in Goa, it has been revealed that her associate Sudhir Sangwan used to run an illegal extortion network in her name.

According to reports, Sangwan used to cheat many people in the name of Sonali and the police.

He created a company, Creative Agritech, and cheated on people by giving them agricultural loans. He accepted loans at cheaper rates from the bank and when people requested for their money, he used to threaten them in the name of police.

Earlier, during video call interrogation with Goa Police, Sangwan gave wrong passwords of Sonali’s locker to the police.

He told them two passwords, one having three digits and the other having six digits. However, the locker did not open and in the presence of family members, the police sealed the locker.

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat’s family had approached the Goa High Court demanding that the investigation into her death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).